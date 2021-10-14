Coldplay Announce 2022 ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour

Coldplay has announced a world tour for 2022!

The group announced that it would be kicking off its ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour in Costa Rica in March.

To make the tour more eco-friendly, the band is planning on cutting emissions by 50 percent.

A day before Coldplay release their new LP 'Music of the Spheres,' the band has announced a 2022 "sustainable and low-carbon" stadium tour. https://t.co/33MHz4i0Fh — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 14, 2021

In a statement announcing the tour, the band said, “We’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.”

Have you ever seen Coldplay on tour? How can bands tour without harming the planet?