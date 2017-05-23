Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Community Calendar | Week of May 24th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•X96 Spring Thing at Gallivan Center

You’ve heard us mention it a few times, probably. It’s the kickoff for the concert season at Gallivan Center with a nice, sunny days in the 80’s! Featuring Bleachers with special guests Dreamers and Flor, the Gallivan Center will be the place to be. There will be a full bar area for those 21 and over along with food vendors.

•Salt Lake Bees vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

To be honest…I kind of want El Paso to win, simply because of their name. Either way, it should be a gorgeous evening at the ballpark for some beers and dogs!

•Singles Drive-In Movie Night at Redwood Drive-In

We are going to get a big group and go to the Drive-in!! I love the drive-in and would love to have all my friends there with me! Cost is $9. Stay for either movie or both. Bring some snacks and drinks and come join us for a fun night at the Drive-in! The Movies will be: 9pm (approx.) Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales 11 pm (approx.) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Gates open at 7:15 pm for our group!

•The 2nd Annual Impulse Festival at Gallivan Center

Highlighting artistic excellence of youth in the community, Mundi Project presents the 2nd Annual IMPULSE Festival. Visual and performing arts collide as live musical performances fuel the inspiration for spontaneous art creation. FREE, family-friendly & open to the public. Bring your sketchbook and watercolors and paint along to the music! Limited art supplies will also be available at the event. I’ll be there with my fingerprints!

•Real Salt Lake vs. the Philidelphia Union

Head out to Rio Tinto Stadium for a full 90 as Rimando, Beckerman and the guys take on Philly. It’s going to be a gorgeous day on the pitch (like all the words I learned from my Soccer Slang Dictionary?)

•3rd Annual Holi Festival at West Stadium Park in Ogden

I thought they did this in Spanish Fork, but okay. On May 27th in Ogden, the world’s happiest transformational event will take place. Holi represents the arrival of spring and the passing of winter. A magnificent sight to any passerby, vibrant colors infuse the air. Color-goers often wear white to make the colors even more vibrant, but wear what you want! The Festival of Colors is a festival of singing, dancing, color-throwing, but it also creates community, harmony, and personal transformation. Come bury your hatchets and throw your worries to the wind!

•May Madness at Rocky Mountain Raceway

This major event will feature racing on both the Young Kia Drag Strip and the America First Credit Union. Drag Strip Classes will include Top Sportsman, Top Dragster, Super Pro, Non-Electronic and Motorcycle/Snowmobile, plus … Jet Cars! Oval Classes will include Sprint Cars, Hornets and Midgets, plus… The World Famous Trailer Races!

•National Hamburger Day

In the world of made up holidays, this is another one of them. Still, I’d take this one over Easter and probably Boxing Day. Time to stock up on some ground round and get creative. The only hamburger you eat that matter is the last one you ate, so make this one great!

•Indy 500

Don’t get a crick in your neck following every turn, just fire up the grill or pound some beers at your favorite local watering hole to watch the infamous race.

