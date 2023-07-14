Dan Auerbach | A Black Key Unlocks Solo Potential

Dan Auerbach | Talmage Garn

Dan Auerbach: A Leap or a Stumble?

Dan Auerbach, the renowned guitarist from The Black Keys, is stepping out of his comfort zone and embarking on a solo journey. He recently unveiled his new single, “Every Chance I Get (I Want You In The Flesh)” to the world. This track is set to feature on the forthcoming compilation album, Tell Everybody! 21st Century Juke Joint Blues. The Black Keys recently performed live with Beck.

This album, a product of Auerbach’s own record label, Easy Eye Sound, is slated for release on August 11th. It also promises a never-before-heard Black Keys track, adding a dash of intrigue to the mix. But the question remains, what will be your ‘song of the summer’? Listen to the song below:

A Closer Look at Dan Auerbach

Auerbach, one half of the rock duo The Black Keys, has been a significant figure in the music industry for years. His distinctive guitar skills and unique voice have been instrumental in shaping the band’s signature sound. However, his decision to go solo has raised eyebrows and sparked curiosity among fans and critics alike.

The Story Behind Easy Eye Sound

Easy Eye Sound, Auerbach’s record label, is more than just a platform for his music. It’s a testament to his love for music and his desire to create a space for artists to express themselves freely. Established in 2017, the label has been home to a variety of artists, each bringing their unique sound and style to the table.

The Verdict

While Auerbach’s solo venture is a bold move, only time will tell if it pays off. Will his new single stand out in the crowded music scene, or will it be overshadowed by the anticipation of the unreleased Black Keys track? One thing is certain, the summer music scene just got a lot more interesting.

