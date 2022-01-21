Early Nirvana Photos To Be Sold As NFTs

Shutterstock

Some rare early photos of Nirvana in concert are going up for sale as NFTs.

The images were taken by photographer Faith West at an October 1st, 1991 show in Philadelphia – just six days after the release of the band’s breakthrough album Nevermind.

A set of 28 never-before-seen photos have been minted as NFTs and will be sold by the website Pop Legendz.

However, they’re not cheap – the opening bid is 67 Ethereum – which at the current rate translates into about $250,000.

Rare Early Live Images Of NIRVANA Set To Be Sold As NFTs https://t.co/H3vXIPuycZ pic.twitter.com/J2aEifmMul — Classic Metal Radio (@ClassicMetalRad) January 21, 2022

What do you think Kurt Cobain would have thought of NFTs? Did you ever see a band play before they got famous?