Foo Fighters Unveil New Song For ‘Fraggle Rock’ Revival

The Foo Fighters have unveiled a new song for the new Fraggle Rock revival Back To The Rock.

“Fraggle Rock Rock” appears on the show’s official soundtrack, released on Friday.

The song was written by Dennis Lee and Philip Balsam, who wrote music for the original 1980’s Fraggle Rock series.

The Foos will also appear in one episode of Back To The Rock, which launched Friday on Apple TV+.

