Boner Fight for January 21st, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THE MAN’S GLASSES WERE IN YOUR DAMN CAR!

South Dakota’s Attorney General, Jason Ravnsborg, is defending himself against claims that he killed a man in a hit-and-run. Investigators noted that the victim’s glasses were found inside of Jason Ravnsborg’s car.

via The Daily Beast

Boner Candidate #2: I AM TOO SHORT TO SEE A YARMULKE.

Rep. Lauren Boebert is trying to walk back her “jokes” where she accused Jewish tourists at the DC capitol if they were there on a reconnaissance mission.

via The Huffington Post

