‘When We Were Young’ Festival Adds Second Date After Safety Concerns

Photo: Tracy Gressman

The “When We Were Young” festival has made some changes to the show.

The lineup is still the same, but they have added another date to the show because of safety concerns.

They said in a statement that the “safety of fans, artists and staff are thoroughly planned for among event organizers and in coordination with local authorities.”

Avril Lavigne, Paramore, My Chemical Romance, and more will all be part of the show.

Will you be attending any festivals this year?