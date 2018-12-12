A new coalition encourages people to Enjoy Utah Responsibly
Utah’s legal blood alcohol content is dropping from .08 to .05 on December 30th. That’s a change that people need to know about and plan ahead for.
Discounted rides in time for holiday parties, changing DUI laws
A broad coalition including restaurants, tourism, hospitality, media, transportation, local government, and law enforcement, is encouraging Utahns to enjoy Utah responsibly this holiday season and beyond as state laws regarding safe driving go into effect just before the new year. The Enjoy Utah Responsibly coalition will launch a broad awareness campaign with billboards, banners, radio commercials, and other messaging encouraging Utahns to enjoy Utah nightlife and holiday parties, while also making smart transportation choices to make sure they can celebrate and make it home safely.
“The holiday season comes with more time spent celebrating with family, friends, and colleagues,” said Jeremy Neigher, Utah Market Manager for Lyft. “We want to encourage everyone to go out and enjoy Utah but to also plan for a reliable ride home. That’s why, as part of this coalition, we are proud to offer discounted rides to riders across the state and encouraging them to Enjoy Utah Responsibly.”
Learn more about Enjoy Utah Responsibly at https://t.co/qZXo0HS57V pic.twitter.com/ZV1GtOewNn
— Downtown SLC (@DowntownSLC) December 12, 2018
As part of its larger Ride Smart initiative, Lyft will offer both new and existing riders $5 off one ride with the promo code ENJOYUT distributed by restaurants and bars across the state. “We are excited to partner with Enjoy Utah Responsibly to help get the word out on the many ways there are to enjoy Salt Lake’s incredible urban offerings, from our award-winning breweries and distilleries to our eclectic and booming dining and nightlife scene to our varied cultural arts, and everything in between,” said Scott Beck, president & CEO of Visit Salt Lake.
“We have the ability, resources, and channels to disseminate this critical and helpful information to our visitors prior to their arrival in Salt Lake, whether they’re coming for a meeting, convention or simply to enjoy all that Utah’s capital city and nearby environs have to offer.”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.