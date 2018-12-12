Senses Fail To Re-Record Controversial Lyrics

Understanding the #MeToo era, Senses Fail has decided to go back into the studio and re-record old lyrics that may be considered sexist. The band took to Twitter on Monday, asking fans for their thoughts on removing the word “whore” from the song “Handguns and Second Chances” off their debut EP.

Thinking of changing the lyrics to Hand Guns as not to include the word “whore” what are the general thoughts about that? — Senses Fail (@SensesFail) December 10, 2018

In a later tweet, the band also revealed that they will change “B*stard Son,” writing, “we’re going to take the word ‘b***h’ out of the chorus.” Frontman Buddy Nielsen felt the updates were necessary “to be considerate to my daughter and women,” adding, “sooo if that makes me soft to some boy on the internet than so be it.”

Changing things that I wouldn’t want to show my daughter. If you want to listen to the original than you can always do that. https://t.co/Z8doVVZUYj — Senses Fail (@SensesFail) December 10, 2018

This comes after Paramore said they wouldn’t perform “Misery Business” live anymore earlier this year for comparable reasons.

Thoughts?