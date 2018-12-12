Music

Senses Fail To Re-Record Controversial Lyrics

Understanding the #MeToo era, Senses Fail has decided to go back into the studio and re-record old lyrics that may be considered sexist. The band took to Twitter on Monday, asking fans for their thoughts on removing the word “whore” from the song “Handguns and Second Chances” off their debut EP.

In a later tweet, the band also revealed that they will change “B*stard Son,” writing, “we’re going to take the word ‘b***h’ out of the chorus.” Frontman Buddy Nielsen felt the updates were necessary “to be considerate to my daughter and women,” adding, “sooo if that makes me soft to some boy on the internet than so be it.”

This comes after Paramore said they wouldn’t perform “Misery Business” live anymore earlier this year for comparable reasons.

Thoughts?

