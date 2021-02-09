Foo Fighters Perform and Dave Grohl Talks on ‘Fallon’

Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon was a special one for Foo Fighters fans.
Not only did the Foos perform their latest single, “Waiting on a War,” but frontman Dave Grohl also made time for an interview with Fallon.
Grohl discussed the difficulties of drumming and singing at once, as well as the rejection e-mail he once received from David Bowie.
Watch @FooFighters perform their Medicine at Midnight song "Waiting on a War" on @FallonTonight: https://t.co/nzpQNqLd2L pic.twitter.com/fO3LjwXojL
— Consequence of Sound (@consequence) February 9, 2021
What do you think of Foo Fighters’ new music? What is your favorite Foo Fighters song?
