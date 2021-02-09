Foo Fighters Perform and Dave Grohl Talks on ‘Fallon’

Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon was a special one for Foo Fighters fans.

Not only did the Foos perform their latest single, “Waiting on a War,” but frontman Dave Grohl also made time for an interview with Fallon.

Grohl discussed the difficulties of drumming and singing at once, as well as the rejection e-mail he once received from David Bowie.

What do you think of Foo Fighters’ new music? What is your favorite Foo Fighters song?