Foo Fighters, Tame Impala To Headline 2021 Bonnaroo Festival

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will return in 2021 – with Foo Fighters as a headliner.

The Foos will headline the first full day of music on Friday, Sept. 3rd, with Tame Impala performing Saturday night.

Other rock acts booked for the festival include Deftones, Primus, Incubus, My Morning Jacket, Flogging Molly, and The Struts.

Tickets for the Manchester, Tennessee festival are on sale now.

Can a large music festival be handled safely by September? What festivals did you have to pass on in 2020?