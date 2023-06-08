Foo Fighters Unleash Live Rendition of ‘Rescued’

Foo Fighters | Shutterstock

Foo Fighters: Breathing Life into ‘Rescued

Foo Fighters have unveiled a live rendition of their track “Rescued.” The band has consistently released lyric videos and visual aids for tracks from their newest album, But Here We Are, but only a few provide a glimpse of the band members themselves. The monochromatic video showcases the band performing “Rescued” featuring their latest drummer, Josh Freese. Watch below:

The video was initially premiered during an exclusive online event that was broadcasted on May 21. What’s your take on the live rendition of “Rescued?” How well does Josh Freese blend with the Foo Fighters?

