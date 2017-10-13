News

Fresh X: Bishop Briggs “Dream”

Bishop Briggs quietly released a new track today. There’s no word on a full album, but one has to suspect something is in the works as all we have from her as an EP and some collaborations. Looking forward to what she may have in store in 2018.

Here’s Bishop Briggs in our Lounge X:

