Fresh X: Bishop Briggs “Dream”

Bishop Briggs quietly released a new track today. There’s no word on a full album, but one has to suspect something is in the works as all we have from her as an EP and some collaborations. Looking forward to what she may have in store in 2018.

DREAM IS OUT NOW!!!!!! Link in BIO!!!! LOVE U GUYS AHHHH HOPE U LIKE ⛈⛈⛈Ps see you guys tomorrow on Instagram LIVE at 2PM PST/ 5PM EST pic.twitter.com/HAN3Am9c2E — Bishop Briggs (@thatgirlbishop) October 13, 2017

Here’s Bishop Briggs in our Lounge X: