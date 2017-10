Okay, you’re going to have to disregard my entire “Stranger Things” post or the hypocrisy will fill the room with rancor. Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have covered John Carpenter’s “Halloween” theme just get us all in the spirit of the season.

Oscar winner, Trent Reznor, most recently scored Ken Burn’s and Lynn Novak’s “The Vietnam War.”