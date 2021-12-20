Geek News on the Radio for December 20th, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home earns the title of the ‘third best opening in cinematic history’

The movie sold an estimated $253 million in it’s ticket sales. If you include the $334.2 from the 60 other over-seas markets then the haul reaches $587.2. Kevin Feige has already announced that a 4th movie for Spider-Man is in the works.

via CNBC

The Russo Brothers are bringing you a DC vs. Marvel docuseries on Roku

You can watch the Slugfest-inspired series on the 24th, of December on Roku.

via Deadline

The rivals and perils of filming Lord of the Rings, 20 years later

For the 20th anniversary, classic Lord of the Rings figures gathered together including Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom. They all recounted their experiences filming, and all the drama that came with it.

via Independent

Blue Beetle and other HBO Max movies are planned to release exclusively in theatres in 2022

Unlike Blue Beetle however, the Batgirl movie is still being planned to be watched exclusively at home on HBO Max.

via AV Club

After 2 years, Matthew Vaughn announces a reboot of Kick-Ass

The big, insane reboot of Kick-Ass comes as a surprise due to rumors of Kick-Ass 3 being debunked by Matthew Vaughn.

via Screen Rant

Stan Lee and Bob Ross NFTs are capitalizing on famous deaths and it’s gross

Non-Fungible-Tokens, or NFTs have been selling for hundreds and thousands of dollars, and some companies like Orange Comet and Dapper Labs are making NFTs of Stan Lee and Bob Ross in a tasteless cash-grab.

via Gizmodo