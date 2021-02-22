Geek News on the Radio for February 22nd, 2021

Every Mortal Kombat Character Who Showed Up In The Trailer

Fun fact: My daughter is named after the Mortal Kombat character, Raiden. So, if there’s anybody looking forward to this new Mortal Kombat movie, which will be debuting in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on April 16, 2021, it’s this guy. Luckily, we just got a new trailer that kicks ass. And with said trailer, we saw a whole slew of klassic Mortal Kombat characters who will be appearing in this brand-new movie. Now, before I get into the characters who will definitely be in this film, as seen in the trailer, I just want to pour a 40 ounce (of blood) for all my favorite kombatants who don’t look like they’ll be making an appearance, unless, of course, they’re a secret. So, in no particular order: Johnny Cage, Kitana (How?), Ermac, Nightwolf, Cyrax, Sektor, and Baraka don’t look to be making an appearance in this movie. But Kabal (Wow!) and Nitara (Seriously?), will apparently be in this film, even though they’re not present in the trailer. But enough sad talk, let’s get on to all the characters we do know will be in this film. Flawless victory.

Check Out the Full Trailer for Robert Kirkman’s ‘Invincible’

Amazon Prime Video has released the full-length trailer for its newest animated series: Invincible. Co-created by Robert Kirkman — who’s also responsible for The Walking Dead — Invincible is based off Kirkman’s comic book of the same name and follows the story of Mark Grayson, the teenage son of the world’s most powerful hero Omni-Man. Essentially a classic coming-of-age tale with superpowers, Invincible follows Mark Grayson as he learns to control the powers he’s inherited from his father. Grayson also battles villains, joins a group full of superhero friends and learns his father has a dark secret that could put his legacy at risk. Steven Yeun voices Grayson, while J.K. Simmons provides the voice of Omni-Man. Invincible also features the voices of Mahershala Ali, Seth Rogan, Mark Hamill, Zachary Quinto and Sandra Oh.

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page cast in Dungeons & Dragons movie

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has been cast as the lead character in the film adaptation of fantasy role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, reports say. The actor sent hearts aflutter as the mysterious Duke of Hastings opposite Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix drama. He will now join the likes of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith in the new fantasy adventure. Dungeons & Dragons began as a table-top game in the 1970s. It has since spawned video games, an animated TV show and several movie attempts. This time around, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley – who previously worked on movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Game Night – will direct and write the script, based on a draft by Michael Gilio, according to outlets including Variety and Hollywood Reporter. British-Zimbabwean actor Page was recently nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for his work on Bridgerton, which Netflix announced last month had become its “biggest series ever”.

South Park is Q-ing up for its next hour-long “Vaccination Special”

It’s been 5 months since our last dose of South Park arrived, which presumably means we’re long overdue for that second jab. Hence Comedy Central announcing today that the second of its pandemic-adjacent hour-long South Park specials will be arriving on March 10, skewering our usual host of deep and dumb existential and political anxieties. Which means that, yep: South Park’s doing a QAnon thing now. At least, that’s the takeaway from the very brief teaser released for the special today, which re-dubs the show “South ParQ”, and is carrying the moniker “The Vaccination Special.” Now, given that the people of this paritcular quiet mountain town are already so prone to mass hysteria, random violence, and general shit-losingness that they tend to rise up and kill each other pretty much every other episode, we can’t wait—in a queasy sort of way—to see how Trey Parker and Matt Stone process the January 6 Capitol riots, our general vaccination fears, and the general pervading tide of short-sighted stupidity that’s still going strong in America despite its strongest presidential proponent having finally been banned from social media/The White House.

Edgar Wright to Direct Adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘The Running Man’ for Paramount

Edgar Wright has been tapped to direct “The Running Man” for Paramount Pictures, an adaptation of Stephen King’s dystopian horror novel. “The Running Man,” published in 1982, was originally written under King’s pseudonym Richard Bachman. The story takes place in the United States in the year 2025, which sees the economy in ruins and violence dramatically escalating. The book was loosely adapted into a 1987 film that was directed by Paul Michael Glaser and featured Arnold Schwarzenegger. The upcoming version is expected to stay more faithful to the source material. The cast has not been set yet. Michael Bacall penned the script from a story he co-wrote with Wright. Simon Kinberg (“X-Men,” “Dark Phoenix”) and Audrey Chon will produce the film for Genre Films, as will Nira Park for Wright’s company Complete Fiction.

WarnerMedia Announces Upcoming Content for Cartoon Network and HBO Max

Animation is the name of the game for WarnerMedia. The company has recently announced a stellar line-up of original and returning series set to premiere on Cartoon Network and the HBO Max streaming service, through 2023. The news comes as part of Warner’s intuitive “to empower kids to feel comfortable with who they are, embrace their uniqueness and believe in their own ability to impact change.”, through its family-branded subsidiaries. A major component of this intuitive comes in the form of preschool programming. Warner plans to release 50 original preschool shows within the next two years, under a new preschool programming block called Cartoonito. Based on the educational framework of Humancentric Learning, the goal of Cartoonito is to “support each child’s unique potential,”. The block will serve as the home of new series starring familiar faces, such as Bugs Bunny Builders and Tom and Jerry Junior, in addition to wholly original content.

