Geek News on the Radio for February 4th, 2021

‘Buck Rogers’: Skydance Developing Competing Movie Based on Pulp Hero

The company is working with the estate of Philip Francis Nowlan, the man who introduced the hero in the late 1920s. Hollywood may be doubling up on Buck Rogers. Even as Legendary and George Clooney are developing a multi-medium take on the classic man-out-of-time pulp hero, Skydance is working on its own, competing, version, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Read More

‘Black Panther’ Helmer Ryan Coogler Stakes His Proximity Media Banner To 5-Year Exclusive Disney Television Deal; Wakanda Series In Works For Disney+

The Walt Disney Company has extended its relationship with Black Panther director and co-writer Ryan Coogler. Disney has made a five-year overall exclusive television deal with Coogler’s Proximity Media, which he runs with principals Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Peter Nicks. Coogler, who is working on the Black Panther feature sequel he will direct this year, will develop new television series for the studio. The first one will delight Black Panther fans: a drama based in the Kingdom of Wakanda for Disney+. The deal also enables Proximity to develop television for other divisions of the Company.

Read More

Batman’s New Comedy Podcast Is Basically Saturday Knight Live

Did you think 1) HBO Max was only for movies and shows, and 2) the only Batman-related project coming to it was Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Think again! HBO has announced Batman: The Audio Adventures, a comedy podcast from Saturday Night Live writer Dennis McNicholas, starring Jeffrey Wright as the Dark Knight—yes, even though he’s also playing Commissioner Gordon in The Batman .I don’t exactly know how a podcast is going to work on a video streaming service, and there’s no word on what the comedy premise of the series is going to be, but the extremely large and talented cast is not likely to be working on something kid-friendly.

Read More

‘Pacific Rim: The Black’ Trailer Sees Guillermo del Toro’s Series Get the Anime Treatment on Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer for Pacific Rim: The Black, the new anime series set in the world created by Guillermo del Toro in which humanity fights back against giant monsters by building robots and punching them straight in the face. It rules, and here’s to hoping this series rules, as well. Co-created by showrunners Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution), Pacific Rim: The Black takes the series to Australia, where monstrous Kaiju have completely overtaken the continent.

Read More

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters (ＧＯＤＺＩＬＬＡ怪獣惑星 Gojira Kaijū Wakusei?), also known as Godzilla Part 1: Planet of the Monsters for its Netflix release, and Godzilla: Monster Planet, is a Japanese animated tokusatsu kaiju film produced by Toho Company Ltd. and Polygon Pictures. It is the 32nd film in the Godzilla series and the first animated film in the franchise. It was released to Japanese theaters on November 17, 2017, and was streamed on Netflix worldwide, on January 17, 2018.

Netflix booting up new Tomb Raider, Kong anime series Netflix is globe-trotting into dangerous territory with two new anime series based on popular adventure properties. The streaming giant will continue Lara Croft’s Tomb Raider legacy as well as Kong’s Skull Island narrative in a pair of animated television shows, the company announced Wednesday. Partnering with Legendary Television, Netflix will write a new chapter in the Monsterverse franchise, with Skull Island — produced by Underwater’s Brian Duffield, who will also write the series — following a shipwrecked band of characters as they try to escape the most dangerous place on earth: the titular island that’s home to the iconic primate Kong. Read More