Geek News on the Radio for January 9th, 2020

‘Riverdale’ spinoff ‘Katy Keene’ is also taking steps toward a pickup as the network has ordered 13 additional scripts. For the second straight year, The CW is on track to bring back virtually its entire in-season lineup. The network has renewed 13 series for the 2020-21 season — all but one of its scripted shows that haven’t announced an end date in the current season. Arrow, Supernatural and The 100 are bowing out in 2020. Returning next season will be first-year shows Batwoman and Nancy Drew, along with veterans All American (season three), Black Lightning (season four), Charmed (season three), Dynasty (season four), The Flash (season seven), In the Dark (season three), Legacies (season three), Legends of Tomorrow (season six), Riverdale (season five), Roswell, New Mexico (season three) and Supergirl (season five on The CW and six overall, as the first aired on CBS). The only series not to receive a formal pickup is Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, which is set to premiere in February. The CW has, however, ordered 13 additional scripts, putting the Lucy Hale starrer on the path toward renewal. “These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season,” The CW president Mark Pedowitz said Tuesday in a statement. “We’ve been thrilled with the creative direction of all three new series, and even though we are in the very early stages of our new full stack streaming strategy, which allows viewers to catch up on our new shows from the beginning, we’re already seeing incredibly positive results from our multiplatform viewership for Nancy Drew and Batwoman.” The CW’s decision last season to renew all of its in-season series (save for those that had already announced endings) was the first time a broadcast network hadn’t canceled a show since at least 1981. The decision to do so again this year is an even bigger move for the younger-skewing network. Read More

Oscar winner Christian Bale is in talks to join Chris Hemsworth in Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, Collider has exclusively learned. Taika Waititi is returning to direct the sequel, which is gearing up to start production this summer. The follow-up to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok is shaping up to be Bale’s first comic book movie since his final turn as Batman in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. Marvel had no comment. Tessa Thompson will reprise her Ragnarok role as Valkyrie, while Natalie Portman will return to the franchise as Jane Foster, who apparently becomes Thor in this movie. Waititi will also be back to provide the voice of Korg, who became an instant fan favorite. Marvel’s Kevin Feige will produce the comic book movie after the last Thor installment grossed $853 million worldwide. Bale’s role is being kept under wraps. Bale currently stars in Fox/Disney’s racing drama Ford v Ferrari, which has grossed more than $200 million worldwide. He won an Oscar on his very nomination for The Fighter, and was also nominated for American Hustle, The Big Short, and Vice. He’s currently up for a SAG Award for his turn as Ken Miles in Ford v Ferrari.

“Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge,” a new game show aimed at kids and hosted by Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best, will premiere on Disney+ subscription streaming service in 2020. The live-action skills game show is a first for the “Star Wars” brand, which is getting major Disney investment these days with “The Rise of Skywalker” due in theaters this month and “The Mandalorian” already streaming on the still-new Disney+ service. The game show “tests young contestants’ abilities in the core Jedi principles of strength, knowledge and bravery as they face thrilling and fun obstacles,” according to Disney executives. “This is definitely a kids game show like no other,” says Lucasfilm’s senior director of Online Content & Programming, Mickey Capoferri. “The various challenges will test a Padawan’s connection to the Force in three locations — a forest planet, onboard a Jedi star cruiser, and inside a Jedi Temple — immersing them and the audience in a fun, humorous and exciting competition.” From a Disney press release: “Best’s unique set of skills as an actor, dancer, martial arts expert, “STOMP” musician and “Star Wars” fan make him the perfect choice as the show’s host and mentor … Best is joined by a hilarious humanoid droid companion, voiced by Mary Holland (“Veep,” Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre).

