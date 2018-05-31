Geek News on the Radio for May 31st, 2018

Andrew Lincoln Will Leave The Walking Dead in Season 9—But How?

As longtime fans are well aware, The Walking Dead has not been on easy street lately. Ratings have fallen, and Lauren Cohan—whom Season 8 set up as the likely successor to Rick Grimes—will likely appear less on the series as she works on her new drama, ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier. Then came Tuesday’s news: Andrew Lincoln, who has starred as Rick Grimes for eight seasons, will reportedly make his exit in Season 9. According to an anonymously sourced report from Collider, Norman Reedus’s Daryl Dixon, a longtime fan favorite, will subsequently step up to take Rick’s place at the center of the series. But given Daryl’s listless position over the past few years, that decision, too, could bring problems. Per Collider, Lincoln will appear in just a half dozen episodes next season before making his exit. When reached by e-mail, an AMC representative declined V.F.’s request for comment on the report.

Everyone Needs to Calm Down About Solo‘s Box Office Performance

Solo is an extremely fine Star Wars movie that just so happens to not have made nearly as much money as Disney initially expected it to. For some reason, everyone seems to think that this is a big deal. I regret to inform everyone that it is not. A bit of basic math makes it obvious that Solo, which had a budget of somewhere between $250-300 million (before marketing), didn’t break even at the box office during opening weekend. The film managed to rake in $168 million internationally over Memorial Day weekend. There’s any number of reasons why Solo underperformed, like the fact that the marketing was done in a much smaller time frame than usual and the very real idea that audiences are developing Star Wars fatigue. But there’s this strange narrative that’s developing within certain corners of the Star Wars fandom that Solo’s underperformance is somehow directly related to dissatisfied fans who did not feel well-enough catered to by The Force Awakens, Rogue One, and The Last Jedi. If you’re the sort of person who has issues with Rey’s parentage or Leia’s ability to use the Force, then there’s a very good chance that you’re into this idea of karmic, box office retribution. That’s… fine (if a bit self-aggrandizing), but the reality of the situation is that Disney’s probably not going to change much about its Star Wars plans going forward as a result of Solo’s box office performance.

Cool Stuff: Guillermo del Toro Gets a Comic-Con Exclusive Action Figure from NECA

It’s hard to believe, but San Diego Comic-Con is just around the corner. This year’s convention will be happening from July 18 through July 22, and we’ll be on hand to bring you all the breaking news and cool announcements straight from all the panels and the showfloor. We’re already getting word on some things at the convention we can get excited about, and this time it’s an exclusive that will please cinephiles. Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has an array of fantastic work in his filmography. It ranges from comic book fare such as Hellboy, Hellboy II: The Golden Army and Blade II to more acclaimed works such as The Devil’s Backbone, Pan’s Labyrinth and the Best Picture-winning The Shape of Water. And now you’ll be able to bring Guillermo del Toro home to direct the rest of your collectibles, because the filmmaker is being turned into his own action figure by NECA.

James Marsden Will Star In The Sonic The Hedgehog Movie

James Marsden (Westworld, X-Men) will be the star of the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog film, Variety reports. The movie, due out in November 2019, will be a mix of live-action and CG, and is also amazingly the first time the 27 year-old Sega character has appeared on the big scree Marsden has past experience with this kind of thing, having starred in Hop a few years back. Sonic is being directed by Jeff Fowler, who made the 2005 animated short Gopher Broke.

