Geek News on the Radio for November 11, 2020

Dave Prowse: Darth Vader actor dies aged 85

Prowse was cast as Vader for his imposing physique, even though the role was voiced by James Earl Jones. But the weightlifter-turned-actor was most proud of playing the Green Cross Code Man. The role, promoting road safety in the UK, earned him an MBE. “May the force be with him, always!” said his agent Thomas Bowington. “Though famous for playing many monsters – for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives.”

When is the Doctor Who Christmas special on TV? Release date, cast, plot and latest news

Jodie Whittaker is back as the Thirteenth Doctor and her companions gear up for a special Doctor Who episode over the festive period, and more details are starting to emerge about Revolution of the Daleks – including a first look at the trailer! Generally speaking, one of the most exciting new revelations has been the reveal of a new-look Dalek design ready to burst onto our screens to cap off 2020. Purists, fear not. The slick black Daleks won’t be replacing the classic bronze models for good, but they iconic villains will be the main focus of the festive special.

Watch Stan Lee Swear (A Lot) In New Video

A beautiful new animated video features audio from a Stan Lee recording session, where he espouses the virtues of using the F-word liberally. Lee is one of the most powerful creative forces in comics history, having created, co-created, or helped develop a number of the world’s most famous superheroes, most notably Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and most of The Avengers. He lived to 95, passing away in November 2018 from cardiac and respiratory failure.

War between Netflix and HBO Max: Offers of more than 200 million dollars for Godzilla vs Kong

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing major changes across the film industry and Hollywood industries aren’t willing to take any risks with their big premieres, though they can’t afford to keep delaying release dates either. The only viable solution in such circumstances is that they turn to streaming platforms, as is the case for the blockbuster movie ‘Godzilla vs Kong’.

Marvel Honors Chadwick Boseman With New Black Panther Opening on Disney+

On November 29, which would have been the late actor Chadwick Boseman’s 44th birthday, Marvel Studios unveiled a new “Marvel Studios” intro graphic on the Disney+ streaming version of Black Panther. In place of the usual opening logo sequence showing characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this new intro displays photos of Boseman with screenplay snippets of T’Challa’s dialogue overlaid, including the famous “Wakanda forever.”

The Mandalorian digitally erases ‘Jeans Guy’ blooper on Disney+

The Mandalorian has edited out its infamous ‘Jeans Guys’ gaffe on Disney+, after viewers pointed out the error on social media. Turns out there are serious benefits to having your own streaming service, eh? Typically after each episode of season two is released on Fridays, it’s GIFs and videos of Baby Yoda (aka The Child, aka Grogu) that flood everyone’s feeds and timelines online – a perfectly understandable trend if ever we saw one, seeing as he is as adorable as he is naughty.

