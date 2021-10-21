Geek News on the Radio for October 21st, 2021

The Flash season 8 get’s a new trailer for it’s 5 episode crossover event

Heros from The Flash team up with their new allies from the Arrow universe to fight Despro. You can watch it on CW November 16th.

via Cinema Blend

New trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife

With less than a month left before it’s release, Ghostbusters shows it’s new trailer featuring all the ghost-busting we’ve come to love.

via Superhero Hype

Check out the new trailer for Marvel’s Hit-Monkey

A gun-slinging monkey goes on a path of vengeance while he’s supported by Bryce, in ghost form.

via Gizmodo

Doctor Strange 2, Black Panther 2, Thor 4, and Indiana Jones 5 are all delayed

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been moved to May 6th 2022, Black Panther’s sequel is pushed back to November 11th 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder is delayed to July 8th, and Indiana Jones 5 is pushed back an entire year, to 2023.

via Variety