Sean Means Movie Reviews for October 21st, 2021

Artsies:
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain – biopic of cat illustrator – several theaters – 2 stars
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is a biopic about Louis Wain, his pictures and the world he shared with his wife.
Director: Will Sharpe
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Sophia Di Martino
Becoming Cousteau – Jacques Cousteau documentary – Megaplex Jordan Commons – 3 stars
Watch the life of Jacques-Yves Cousteau, his inventions, and adventures and his exploration and advocacy of the ocean.
Director: Liz Garbus
Starring: Jacques-Yves Cousteau (archive footage)
Fartsies:
Ron’s Gone Wrong – boy meets robot pal – theaters everywhere – 3 stars
Social outcast middle schooler Barney meets his new robot friend, Ron.
Directors: Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine, Octavio E. Rodriguez
Starring: Jack Dylan Grazer, Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms
The Harder They Fall – violent Western – theaters everywhere – 3 1/2 stars
Outlaw Nat Love, gets his gang together to hunt down his rival, Rufus Buck after he’s released from prison.
Director: Jeymes Samuel
Starring: Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King
Dune – science-fiction epic – theaters, HBO Max – 3 1/2 stars
A gifted young man by the name of Paul Atreides travels to the most dangerous planet to save his family, and fulfill a destiny much greater then he can comprehend.
Director: Denis Villeneuve
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya
