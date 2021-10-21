Sean Means Movie Reviews for October 21st, 2021

Artsies:

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain – biopic of cat illustrator – several theaters – 2 stars

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is a biopic about Louis Wain, his pictures and the world he shared with his wife.

Director: Will Sharpe

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Sophia Di Martino

Becoming Cousteau – Jacques Cousteau documentary – Megaplex Jordan Commons – 3 stars

Watch the life of Jacques-Yves Cousteau, his inventions, and adventures and his exploration and advocacy of the ocean.

Director: Liz Garbus

Starring: Jacques-Yves Cousteau (archive footage)

Fartsies:

Ron’s Gone Wrong – boy meets robot pal – theaters everywhere – 3 stars

Social outcast middle schooler Barney meets his new robot friend, Ron.

Directors: Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine, Octavio E. Rodriguez

Starring: Jack Dylan Grazer, Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms

The Harder They Fall – violent Western – theaters everywhere – 3 1/2 stars

Outlaw Nat Love, gets his gang together to hunt down his rival, Rufus Buck after he’s released from prison.

Director: Jeymes Samuel

Starring: Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King

Dune – science-fiction epic – theaters, HBO Max – 3 1/2 stars

A gifted young man by the name of Paul Atreides travels to the most dangerous planet to save his family, and fulfill a destiny much greater then he can comprehend.

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya

