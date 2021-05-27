News

Greta Van Fleet Add More Tour Dates – Sorry, ‘Specialty Events’

Greta Van Fleet has added more dates to their ‘Strange Horizons 2021’ tour. Just

The band has added an extra show to each of the band’s stops in Tennessee, Connecticut, and Los Angeles. But don’t call them concerts – the band is referring to them as ‘specialty events.’ There is no Salt Lake date, but they did add an extra Los Angeles date if you feel like traveling.

Whatever they are, there aren’t many of them – the tour consists of just seven dates, and the band says they will be the only headline shows of 2021.

Why so few dates? Why are they calling them ‘specialty events’? Is Greta Van Fleet just being weird for the sake of weird?

