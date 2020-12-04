Greta Van Fleet Announce New Album, Drop First Single

Greta Van Fleet is back with a new song and a new album on the way.

On Friday, the band announced its second album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, which will be out on April 16th. They also shared the first single, “Age of the Machine.”

Frontman Josh Kiszka told Rolling Stone that Garden’s Gate is “a very sophisticated album” and that the band “wanted to do something on the scale of a film score”

