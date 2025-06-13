Kim Gordon Turns Packing Lists into Protest

Shutterstock

Bye Bye 25! — Kim Gordon’s Ampli‑Anger

Kim Gordon, co‑founder of Sonic Youth turned avant‑solo provocatrice, just unleashed “Bye Bye 25!”, a fierce reimagination of The Collective’s lead single “Bye Bye.” Originally a minimalist packing‑list spoken‑word piece, Gordon now strafes through a litany of words—such as “female,” “climate change,” “Hispanic,” “mental health,” and “immigrants”—that the Trump administration famously excluded from federal grant guidelines. The result: a blistering protest anthem that weaponizes erasure.

From Itinerary to Itinerary of Outrage

Producer Justin Raisen suggested the end‑section remix. Gordon mined the list of “banned” terms from federal policy, layering them over her signature dissonance. “Trump does believe in cancel culture,” she pointedly noted—“he is literally trying to cancel culture.” The track launches just before the nationwide “No Kings” protests on June 14, with proceeds from the single and its merch supporting Noise for Now, a reproductive‑rights nonprofit.

Video as Visual Disobedience

Co‑directed with Vice Cooler, the video ditches cliché protest tropes for something more guerrilla: glitchy, destabilizing imagery punctuated by stark, flashing text of the prohibited words—an homage to Gordon’s roots in conceptual art. The aesthetic mirrors how censorship flickers through contemporary discourse. You can watch the striking visuals in the official video for “I’m a Man”, which similarly blends protest and performance art.

Grammys, Deluxe Editions, and the Path Here

This isn’t a flash in the pan. Bye Bye and the full album The Collective both snagged Gordon her first Grammy nominations in 2025—no small feat after her four‑decade career. The deluxe digital edition (late 2024) added two tracks—“ECRP” and “Bangin’ on the Freeway”—and showcased a jazz‑punk hybrid that laid fertile ground for bold political pivots.

Gordon’s Evolution: From Packing Lists to Political Manifestos

Gordon’s creative arc has always mixed domestic mundanity with avant‑noise. In 2024, critics and TikTok teens alike praised Bye Bye for turning a mundane to‑do list into trap‑infused tension. Now, she turns mundanity into manifesto. In her recent Guardian interview, she described writing like “journal‑y, like Taylor Swift”—snippets of lived moments layered with conceptual heft. She also reflected on her legacy and past in revisiting her memoir, Girl in a Band, further grounding her newest work in decades of lived rebellion.

From punk‑noise pioneer to politically charged solo provocateur, Kim Gordon’s “Bye Bye 25!” is her sharpest statement yet—an artistic strike‑back against the silencing of language. It transforms appropriated lyrics into cultural artillery, validating her decades‑long journey through music, art, and resistance. For more on her performances and future projects, check out our full Kim Gordon archive.

