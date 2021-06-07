Linkin Park’s ‘In The End’ Reaches Crazy, Huge Milestone

Linkin Park’s hit song “In The End” has just surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, making it the first nu-metal song to reach that milestone.

This is the second time the song, which was first released in 2000, has crossed the one billion threshold, having obtained that amount of plays on YouTube last July.

Notably, Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” earned its one billionth stream in February while Queen has three songs in this category: “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Don’t Stop Me Now” and

“Another One Bites The Dust.”

THIS IS HUGE – CONGRATS! @linkinpark's 'In the End' is first nu-metal song to reach one billion @Spotify streamshttps://t.co/hfKBDjR7z8 — Loudwire (@Loudwire) June 7, 2021

What is so special about “In The End”? Do you remember the first time you heard the song?