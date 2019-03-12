Mumford and Sons Announce Salt Lake Date

And Portugal. the Man is coming along

Mumford & Sons will extend their “thrilling” (The Washington Post) worldwide Delta Tour this summer visiting iconic venues across the west coast including L.A.’s Banc of California Stadium, Portland’s Moda Center, Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium, George, WA’s Gorge Amphitheatre, Missoula’s Ogren Park at Allegiance Field, Salt Lake City’s USANA Amphitheatre and Denver’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. Verified fan pre-sale begins this Thursday, March 14 at 10:00 am local time with general on-sale starting Friday, March 15 at 10:00 am local. Full details are available via www.mumfordandsons.com/live.

The USANA date will be August 13th. You can also get tickets at Smith’s Tix.

Already receiving widespread praise for their sold-out live performances, the Albany Times Union declares, “Mumford & Sons has developed into an arena-rock juggernaut,” while The Washington Post proclaims, “The U.K. quartet thrilled a packed Capital One Arena crowd…undeniably wondrous arena rock anthems” and Billboard asserts, “It’s exactly the kind of tour that will solidify their spot in the pantheon of arena-friendly bands.” See below for complete tour details.

Last week, the acclaimed band debuted an acoustic version of their new single, “Beloved,” on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The intimate performance featured the band surrounded by fans performing “in the round.” They also performed an acoustic version of their #1 single, “Guiding Light,” as a bonus web exclusive.

Both “Beloved”—which is the #1 most added song this week at both Alternative and AAA radio—and “Guiding Light” are from the band’s new album, Delta, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, Americana/Folk Albums, Alternative Rock Albums and Rock Albums charts with 230,000 equivalent album units earned. This is the band’s third consecutive #1 debut, the largest sales week for an alternative rock album in 2018 and the sixth-largest debut among all titles last year.