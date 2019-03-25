Primus Will Be The Opener For Slayer’s Final Tour Dates

When Slayer kicks off the last leg of their final tour, Primus will be along for the ride opening dates this fall, according to Les Claypool in a new interview. Speaking to Bill Burr in his The Monday Morning Podcast, the bass playing frontman revealed, “That’s kind of a secret,” but confirmed it anyway, with the first show starting at Madison Square Garden.

As for where the final performance will take place, Claypool said The Forum in LA, but quickly added, “That’s the rumor.” While Slayer themselves have been mum on plans for the end of the year, fans can catch them this May and June with Lamb Of God, Amon Amarth, and Cannibal Corpse.