Sean Means Movie Reviews for October 9th, 2019

LUCY IN THE SKY

In Lucy in the Sky, Natalie Portman plays Lucy Cola, a strong woman whose determination and drive as an astronaut take her to space, where she’s deeply moved by the transcendent experience of seeing her life from afar. Back home as Lucy’s world suddenly feels too small, her connection with reality slowly unravels. Read More

Director: Noah Hawley

Starring: Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz

JEXI

Phil (Adam Devine) has a major dependency issue — he’s addicted to his phone. He has no friends, he has a job writing pop culture “Top 10” lists, and his love life is non-existent. But his Facebook status is about to change. When he is forced to upgrade his phone, the latest model comes with an unexpected feature… Jexi (Rose Byrne) — an A.I. life coach, virtual assistant and cheerleader. With her help, Phil begins to get a real life. Read More

Directors: Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

Starring: Rose Byrne, Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Get ready to snap your fingers! The first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor. Read More

Directors: Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon

Starring: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz

GEMINI MAN

Gemini Man is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move. Read More

Director: Ang Lee

Starring: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Will Smith, Clive Owen

