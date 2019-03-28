Sean Means Reviews Movies for March 28th, 2019

Artsies:

The Aftermath – 3 stars

Post World War II, a British colonel and his wife are assigned to live in Hamburg during the post-war reconstruction, but tensions arise with the German who previously owned the house.

Director: James Kent

Starring: Keira Knightley, Ned Wills, Pandora Colin

The Mustang – 3 1/2 stars

The story of Roman Coleman, a violent convict, who is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program involving the training of wild mustangs.

Director: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

Starring: Matthias Schoenaerts, Jason Mitchell, Bruce Dern

Fartsies:

Unplanned – not screened

As one of the youngest Planned Parenthood clinic directors in the nation, Abby Johnson was involved in upwards of 22,000 abortions and counseled countless women on their reproductive choices. Her passion surrounding a woman's right to choose led her to become a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood, fighting to enact legislation for the cause she so deeply believed in. Until the day she saw something that changed everything.

Director: Chuck Konzelman, Cary Solomon

Starring: Ashley Bratcher, Brooks Ryan, Robia Scott

The Beach Bum – not screened

A rebellious stoner named Moondog lives life by his own rules.

Director: Harmony Korine

Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher

Dumbo – 2 1/2 stars

A young elephant, whose oversized ears enable him to fly, helps save a struggling circus, but when the circus plans a new venture, Dumbo and his friends discover dark secrets beneath its shiny veneer.

Director: Tim Burton

Starring: Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito

Hotel Mumbai – 3 stars

The true story of the Taj Hotel terrorist attack in Mumbai. Hotel staff risk their lives to keep everyone safe as people make unthinkable sacrifices to protect themselves and their families.

Director: Anthony Maras

Starring: Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi

Opening next week:

— The Best of Enemies

— The Hummingbird Project

— Mapplethorpe

— Pet Seminary

— The Public

— Shazam!

— Teen Spirit