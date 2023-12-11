The Fans First Act: Transforming Concert Ticketing

The Fans First Act: Hurry Up and Wait

Almost a year after the U.S. Senate’s “rapid” response to the concert ticketing industry’s issues, a bipartisan group of senators, including Amy Klobuchar and John Cornyn, have finally unveiled the Fans First Act. This bill aims to overhaul the snail-paced and overpriced ticketing system, demanding transparency and adding consumer protections.

Groundbreaking Transparency: At Last

Described by Billboard as the most comprehensive reform ever (because it’s not like we’ve been waiting), the Fans First Act requires ticket sellers to disclose the total cost, including those pesky fees, right when you pick a ticket. It’s a revolutionary idea: actually knowing what you’re paying for upfront!

The bill also gives a much-needed facelift to the BOTS Act of 2016. It ensures that ticket buyers get proof of purchase within a whole 24 hours. And if an event is canceled, sellers must refund the full cost of the ticket – groundbreaking, right?

Taking on the Bad Guys: Eventually

In a daring move, the legislation targets those villainous resellers. It introduces civil penalties for illegal practices and sets up a website for fans to report complaints. The Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general will enforce these rules, so rest assured, justice will be served… eventually.

Mixed Reviews: Because You Can’t Please Everyone

While the music industry, including the Recording Academy, applauds the bill, some critics, as The New York Times reported, are less than thrilled. They point out that while the bill bans speculative ticket sales, it still allows “concierge” services. But hey, at least it’s a start, right?

Congressional Harmony: A Work in Progress

This bill joins the ranks of other ticketing proposals in Congress. They’ll need to reconcile these bills, but given their track record, we should see results any day now… or maybe next year.

Industry Cheers and Jeers

The Fix the Tix Coalition and the Recording Academy are on board, praising the bill for tackling predatory reselling. Harvey Mason Jr. of the Recording Academy urges Congress to act quickly, because, as we all know, Congress is known for its speed and efficiency.