The Get Up Kids Reissue Classic Album

Emo Revival: The Get Up Kids Announce 25th Anniversary Reissue of Something to Write Home About

The Get Up Kids, Kansas City’s iconic emo band, have announced a deluxe 25th anniversary reissue of their seminal 1999 album Something to Write Home About. Slated for digital release on August 23 and a physical release on September 20 via Polyvinyl, the reissue celebrates a pivotal moment in the band’s career. To mark the occasion, the band has also released a new music video for their track “Holiday” and unearthed a demo version of the same song.

Revisiting Emo Glory: The Get Up Kids’ Epic Reissue

In reflecting on the new music video, lead singer Matt Pryor shared, “The biggest takeaway from watching this video is how young we were. It’s like watching your parents’ home movies of you riding a big wheel in the backyard. A lot of these are from a time when the record was finished but people hadn’t really heard it yet. We’d just spent a long, frustrating year trying to get it made and when it finally saw the light of day we just came out swinging. I remember a lot of these shows, The Fireside Bowl in Chicago particularly. That always felt like a home away from home for us back then. The kids onstage in these videos really have no idea how much this album will change their lives, that we’ll still be talking about it 25 years later.”

Deluxe Edition: A Treasure Trove for Fans

The deluxe reissue of Something to Write Home About features a newly remastered version of the album, accompanied by a 28-page large format booklet in color and a 12″ record filled with rare or previously unreleased demos. The anniversary edition offers both nostalgia and new insights into the band’s creative process. Learn more about the release here.

Hitting the Road: Anniversary Tour

To further celebrate the milestone, The Get Up Kids are embarking on a North American tour starting on the album’s digital release date, August 23. During the tour, they will perform the entire LP, bringing back the fervor of their early days. The tour will run through the fall and includes support from fellow emo veterans Smoking Popes. The tour stops in Salt Lake City on September 10. Find more Utah concerts and events here.

The Get Up Kids: A Brief History

The Get Up Kids originally disbanded in 2005, only to reunite three years later. Their comeback was marked by the release of There Are Rules in 2011, followed by Problems in 2019. Over the years, they’ve remained a staple in the emo and indie rock scenes, known for their heartfelt lyrics and energetic performances.

Tracklist: Something to Write Home About (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

Original Album:

Holiday Action & Action Valentine Red Letter Day Out of Reach Ten Minutes The Company Dime My Apology I’m a Loner Dottie, a Rebel Long Goodnight Close to Home I’ll Catch You

Demos:

One Year Later (Demo) Close to Home (Demo) Out of Reach (Demo) Holiday (Demo) Valentine (Demo) My Apology (Demo) Red Letter Day (Demo) Ten Minutes (Demo) Central Standard Time (Four Track Demo) Long Goodnight (Four Track Demo) The Company Dime (Four Track Demo) I’ll Catch You (Four Track Demo)

About The Get Up Kids

Formed in 1995 in Kansas City, Missouri, The Get Up Kids are considered pioneers of the emo genre. Their heartfelt, raw sound has influenced countless bands and continues to resonate with fans old and new. The band’s lineup features Matt Pryor on vocals and guitar, Jim Suptic on guitar, Rob Pope on bass, Ryan Pope on drums, and James Dewees on keyboards.

With their 25th anniversary reissue of Something to Write Home About, The Get Up Kids prove that their music still holds a significant place in the hearts of fans and the history of emo music.

