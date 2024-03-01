The Jesus And Mary Chain Announce Memoir

The Jesus and Mary Chain | Shutterstock

Celebrating 40 Years with New Tunes and Tales

The Jesus And Mary Chain, a name synonymous with the evolution of post-punk and noise pop, is marking their 40th anniversary in a grand style. They’re not just releasing a new album, Glasgow Eyes, to celebrate the milestone; they’re also delving into the literary world. The band’s founding members, William and Jim Reid, are set to share their journey in “Never Understood: The Story of the Jesus and Mary Chain,” coming out on August 15th. Fans can pre-order the book now:

From Chaos to Classics

This memoir promises an intimate glance at the band’s beginnings, their tumultuous rise to fame, the bumps along the road, their eventual split, and their triumphant reunion. The narrative is poised to give fans and music enthusiasts a backstage pass to the highs and lows of their career. The book will be accessible in various formats, including hardback, paperback, ebook, and audio digital download. For the collectors and audiophiles, a special edition and a vinyl audiobook are also on the list.

