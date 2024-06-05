The Jesus Lizard Announce Tour and First Album in 26 Years

Shutterstock

New Album and Tour from The Jesus Lizard

Rack: A Post-Hardcore Revival

The Jesus Lizard are returning triumphantly with Rack, their first new album in 26 years. Set to drop on September 13 via Ipecac Recordings, this highly anticipated release follows their 1998 album Blue. The announcement comes alongside the lead single “Hide & Seek,” complete with a music video featuring all four original members—David Yow, Duane Denison, Mac McNeilly, and David Wm. Sims—in the studio. Watch the video below to catch a glimpse of their creative process.

A Nostalgic Departure

Rack marks The Jesus Lizard’s seventh studio album. Recorded with producer Paul Allen at Nashville’s Audio Eagle Studio, the album promises a blend of past influences and new directions. Guitarist Duane Denison notes, “There are definitely some references to the past, but it’s more as a point of departure: We don’t stay there.” Bassist David Wm. Sims added, “We decided to write a new record purely because we thought it would be fun.”

Tour Dates: From North America to Europe

The Jesus Lizard are not just releasing new music—they’re hitting the road too. Their tour kicks off this month and spans North America and Europe, extending into early 2025. Highlights include a performance at the Hopscotch Music Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, on September 7, with subsequent shows in cities like Las Vegas, Austin, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Boston, London, Dublin, and Los Angeles. See the full list of tour dates below. One notable show includes the Best Friends Forever Festival in Las Vegas.

A History of Reunions

After their initial breakup in 2000, The Jesus Lizard reunited briefly in 2008 for a tour that included a notable performance at the Pitchfork Music Festival in 2009. They reunited again in 2017 for another tour but have remained relatively quiet since. This latest resurgence marks a significant moment for the band and their fans.

Background: The Legacy of The Jesus Lizard

Emerging from the late ’80s post-hardcore scene, The Jesus Lizard quickly became known for their intense live performances and innovative sound. Their debut album Head (1990) and follow-up Goat (1991) are often cited as seminal works in the genre.

Full List of Tour Dates:

June 6, 2024 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

