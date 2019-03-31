Music

X96 I.P.O. | March 31, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • The Head and the Heart “Missed Connection”
  • Grandson “Apologize”
  • Meg Meyers “Running Up That Hill”
  • Missio “I See You”
  • Ra Ra Riot “Bad to Worse”
  • Marshmello featuring Chvrches “Here With Me”
  • Karen O and Danger Mouse “Turn the Light”
  • Judah and the Lion “Why Do You Run?”
  • Cage the Elephant featuring Beck “Night Running”
  • Modest Mouse “Poison the Well”
  • Local Natives “Beloved
  • Two Door Cinema Club “Talk”
  • Broods “Too Proud”

Comments
