X96 I.P.O. | March 31, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- The Head and the Heart “Missed Connection”
- Grandson “Apologize”
- Meg Meyers “Running Up That Hill”
- Missio “I See You”
- Ra Ra Riot “Bad to Worse”
- Marshmello featuring Chvrches “Here With Me”
- Karen O and Danger Mouse “Turn the Light”
- Judah and the Lion “Why Do You Run?”
- Cage the Elephant featuring Beck “Night Running”
- Modest Mouse “Poison the Well”
- Local Natives “Beloved
- Two Door Cinema Club “Talk”
- Broods “Too Proud”
