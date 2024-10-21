Radio From Hell

Bill Frost on TV for October 21st, 2024

Posted on

What We Do in the Shadows (Season 6, Monday Oct. 21, FX/Hulu)

Poppa’s House (New Series, Monday Oct. 21, CBS/Paramount+)

Canary Black (Movie, Thursday Oct. 24, Prime Video)

Territory (New Series, Thursday Oct. 24, Netflix)

 

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 5, Thursday Oct. 24, Paramount+)

Before (New Series, Friday Oct. 25, Apple TV+)

Somebody Somewhere (Season 3, Sunday Oct. 27, HBO/Max)

Lioness (Season 2, Sunday Oct. 27, Paramount+)

