Boner of the Day for October 21st, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I DON’T KNOW WHY I DO IT
A Greek man has been ordered one month in prison and therapy sessions by a judge after he was arrested for breaking into his neighbors’ houses and smelling their shoes. When asked by the court why, the man said he didn’t know why he did it, but never had the intention of hurting anyone. There are four incidents reported of the man taking his neighbors shoes and sniffing them.
via AP News
Boner Candidate #2: PERHAPS THE ENTITY BEING SUED SHOULD DO SOME SUING OF THEIR OWN
A nonprofit organization called Equality Utah is trying to have a lawsuit against them by Goud Maragani dropped. Goud Maragani, a former candidate for Salt Lake County clerk, says the organization gave misinformation about him to his employer. Maragani has in the past made transphobic comments, one even towards Senator Jennifer Plumb, whose daughter is transgender saying, ” [She is ] promoting the sterilization/mutilation of children,” and that her daughter was, “born male & now identifies as your daughter.”
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: STICK THE KID IN THE BOX
A South Jordan mother is worried about her autistic twin boys after taking a tour of an elementary school and seeing a small, padded room the size of a closet called a “seclusionary time-out room.” “My first thought when I saw these boxes was solitary confinement. The only thing that was missing was a straitjacket,” said Stephanie Merrill. Schools around the state have used these “time-out” rooms for the last few years and are to be used as a last resort towards students that may pose a physical threat to themselves or others. However, it has been shown through data that the students being put into these rooms most often are disabled. “The impact is really lasting. I mean, I know kids that were restrained or secluded when they were 7 or 8 years old who at 18 or 19 can’t sleep with their door shut at night, are afraid to get into an elevator or go into a small, enclosed space,” said founder of Alliance Against Seclusion and Restraint, Guy Stephens. Merrill worries about her twin boys she adopted out of the foster system because they were born disabled from the use of drugs and alcohol while their birth mother was pregnant for them. “We want to have public outcry and outrage that these boxes are being used,” said Merrill.
via Fox 13