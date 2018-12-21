Boner Fight for December 21st, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: WHY DOESN’T SENATOR MCCAIN SPEAK UP?

Donald Trump campaign aide Katrina Pierson appeared to slam the late Sen. John McCain in a tweet on Thursday for failing to answer questions on the Christopher Steele dossier concerning Trump and Russia. McCain died Aug. 25. Pierson, who describes herself as a “senior adviser” for Trump’s 2020 campaign and who worked on his 2016 campaign, tweeted that McCain “Still Refuses to Answer Questions About His Role” concerning the dossier, which was compiled by the former British spy and included unverified accusations. Trump supporters insist the dossier is the only reason an investigation was launched into Trump’s connections with Russia. Pierson’s tweet included a link to one of her 2017 blog posts and its headline.

Boner Candidate#2: I LEFT THEM WATCHING A VIDEO ABOUT HOW TO PROTECT THEMSELVES.

Muncie, IN — Police in Muncie say they found a 7-year-old boy and his 4-year-old brother watching “Home Alone” while their mother was away at work.

Police say they received an anonymous call on Tuesday saying that two young children were left alone at a home in the 1800 block of South Franklin Street.

When police arrived at the home they found the boys watching the movie “Home Alone,” a 1990’s film where a young boy’s family leaves for Christmas vacation and accidentally forgets him.

Police contacted the boys’ mother at work and she told them she couldn’t find a babysitter so she told the oldest son to stay home from school so he could watch his younger sibling.

