Boner Fight for December 4th, 2018

Boner Candidate #2: OKAY, LET’S ASSUME THE VICE PRESIDENT DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT THE QANON PATCH.

As further evidence that we’re all trapped in an increasingly surreal waking nightmare, Vice President Mike Pence tweeted a photo-op on Friday of himself with a sheriff’s deputy whose uniform prominently sported a patch for QAnon, the elaborate, pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theory with 4chan roots. The tweet has since been deleted. The photo was flagged on Twitter by Right Wing Watch’s Jared Holt, who noted the patch’s resemblance to one currently available on Amazon that reads “Question The Narrative.” Before it was scrubbed from Twitter, the tweet was originally shared Friday from the official White House account for the vice president, which later re-posted similar images of the vice president and local law enforcement officials without the deputy with the QAnon patch.

Boner Candidate #2: WELL, THAT IS SOMETHING OF A STICKY SITUATION.

A local landscaper was charged with voyeurism after police said he got into a sticky situation with a co-worker. Robert Somley, 52, was arrested after a 48-year-old female associate complained that Somley had secretly taken video of her while the two of them were on a break from a job at a local home.Police said the woman told officers she and Somley had been loading wood into a trailer when Somley said he needed to take a break. After about 20 minutes, the woman went looking for Somley and found him in the home, standing there naked watching pornography on a laptop, police said.When the woman questioned what Somley was doing, police said, he responded that he needed to relieve himself before continuing work. Police said the woman left and went back to loading wood on the trailer. But, after a short while, decided that she, too, needed to take a break. When she went back into the home this time, she found Somley naked and dribbling maple syrup on his body, police said.

Read More