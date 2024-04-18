Boner of the Day for April 18th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THE MAYOR AND HIS WIFE; BRIGHT LIGHTS IN THE COMMUNITY, EXCEPT…NOT SO MUCH.
Marty and La’Quetta Small, Marty being the mayor of Atlantic City and La’Quetta the superintendent of the local school district, have been charged with abuse towards their daughter. Reports of the abuse consist of the daughter being beaten until unconsciousness, bruising on the daughter’s legs from repeated punching, and being dragged and beaten with a belt. Marty Small issued a statement saying, “Though she has a doctorate and I have a master’s degree, there’s no book, no course that we took in college to show you how to be a parent. And more importantly, how to deal with the struggles of raising teenagers.” The reports of abuse were made by others that witnessed the abuse, such as the grandmother of the daughter.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: GOUD IS A TWERP.
Goud Maragani, the recent Utah House nomination candidate to lose, went on social media and verbally attacked Republican Candice Pierucci. Afterwards, Pierucci went to social media and said, “Goud, you are an absolute a–hole and sore loser. You have come after my family one too many times. You are a toxic parasite and I’m glad the delegates saw through your lies and sent you packing.” Maragani lost to Doug Fiefia, and in response to Maragani’s attack on Pierucci, Fiefia said, “[I thought Maragani] would’ve learned from the campaign that attacking others to try to make yourself look better doesn’t work.”
via The Daily Buzz
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: FURRIES ARE TERRORIZING THE NEBO SCHOOL DISTRICT. IS YOUR SCHOOL NEXT?
A school in Payson, Utah was the location of a video that has been spread all over the right-wing side of the internet, showing students walk out due to allegations of furry students being a menace to the other students. “Students claim that the furries bite them, bark at them, and pounce on them without repercussion. However, if they defend themselves in any way, they get in trouble,” said the Libs of TikTok, a right wing social media account, in a post. Seth Sorenson, a school district spokesperson, said the walkout was misinterepreted from a district message that had been sent out the week before. “Nobody was taking the side of one group or another. What we were saying is everyone needs to treat everyone else with respect,” said Sorenson.
via All Sides