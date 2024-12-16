Boner of the Day for December 16th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THE LATEST FUN IN FLORIDA…STREET TAKE OVERS
Mob mentality has hit the streets of Florida as police are on the lookout for more than 30 individuals who took over a street intersection in late November. Individuals set a fire around the intersection, they were doing donuts, harassing drivers, and damaging their cars as seen on a video shared by Orange County Sherriff’s Office. Deputy Summer McCray said, “Since these drivers are mobile, they often flee when law enforcement arrives, and that fleeing makes the streets even more dangerous for other drivers There is constant enforcement being done to ticket and/or arrest reckless drivers, street racers, and even spectators to those events. Since early 2023, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has conducted dozens of proactive details to combat the illegal street racing and intersection takeovers in our county.”
Boner Candidate #2: ONE MILLION MOMS GOES AFTER WICKED
A heavily conservative influence hate group “One Million Moms” has created a petition to abolish the ‘Wicked’ movie because it’s “pushing the LGBTQ agenda on families, particularly children.” Kristin Chenoweth said, “Everyone knows the ‘one million Moms’ are a mere few hundred. Maybe. It’s called entertainment. Artistry. I am a Christian woman [and] originated the role of Glinda and all the silliness that these women spew out of hate. No no no. I can’t help it: I try to love em’ anyways. For they don’t get it. For anyone who wants to see girl power, then go so WICKED. Onstage or in a movie theater.”
Boner Candidate #3: THE WAR AGAINST VACCINES
Polio killed millions and left many survivors so weak before a vaccine was created to combat it. If the case of polio was bad enough it would leave others suffering on a machine to breathe. The last survivor who needed an iron lung died in March of 2024, which is a contrast reminder than younger generations never had to deal with this disease. A petition has been filed to scrap this vaccine by Aaron Siri, the attorney for incoming U.S. Secretary of Heath and Human Services RFK Jr. This petition is just one case of a whole war, that Aaron Siri is putting together, against vaccines of all kinds. There are currently other petitions seeking to pause the distribution of 13 other vaccines.