Boner of the Day for December 2nd, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: A GOOD LEGISLATOR IS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR WAYS TO TAX US MORE.
Utah Senator Lincoln Fillmore is proposing that grocery stores selling food in a restaurant-type manner, for example Harmon’s, add a restaurant tax to food. Fillmore states that his bill is “”just a question of fairness and equity in the marketplace.” Many others have agreed with Fillmore to add the tax and many have opposed his bill. “It comes down to the state of Utah giving a competitive advantage to some restaurants over another, and I think we have an opportunity to fix that,” said Representative Jen Dailey-Provost. However, Representative Norm Thurston says, “Let’s just call this what it is. It’s a tax increase. Not only a tax increase, but a tax increase on food. I think there’s a lot of people in our state that don’t think food should be taxed at all. And I certainly don’t think that they think we should be up here increasing the tax on food.” The Utah Restaurant Association backed the bill while the Utah Food Industry Association and the Utah Retail Merchants Association opposed the bill. Fillmore plans to take the bill to the 2025 legislative session and claims it “is certainly not an additional tax on food.”
via KSL
Boner Candidate #2: SPORTS CONTINUING TO BUILD CHARACTER
Michigan State and Ohio State football teams were fined $100,000 for breaking out in a fight on the field after Michigan players mounted a flag on the Ohio field after their 4th win. The fight resulted in university officers deploying pepper spray and multiple players being injured as well as one officer. “Not only did the actions of both teams violate fundamental elements of sportsmanship such as respect and civility, the nature of the incident also jeopardized the safety of participants and bystanders,” said Big Ten League in a statement on Sunday. Coaches from both teams have also made statements, saying that they respect the decision of the League. There is no discipline or suspension being given to any players at this time.
via ESPN
Boner Candidate #3: OH BOBBY!
Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s wife, Cheryl Hines, posted a video on Instagram to promote her beauty products from her beauty line, Hines + Young. The video consists of Hines in her bathroom with the beauty products and her husband showering in the background. “No. You can’t take a shower. I’m doing a video. No, no. I’m doing… you’ve got to give me a second. I’m doing a video from Hines + Young. Honey. 60 percent off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. I’ve got to turn this off before he gets out,” said Hines.