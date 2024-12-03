Boner of the Day for December 3rd, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: LADIES, IT’S YOUR OWN DAMN FAULT.
In Toronto, Canada, a 29-year-old man was arrested for assault with a weapon after police learned he had posed as a doctor and injected at least four women with what they thought were cosmetic treatments. Allegedly, the man met these four women in a local dog park and offered them the procedures if they came to his house. The women went to the man’s house and were given injections they believed to be Ozempic, Botox, and Salmon DNA. Later they learned the man wasn’t actually a doctor and became worried, however, didn’t go to the hospital for treatment of the unknown injections.
via CBC
Boner Candidate #2: THIS GUY PUTS HIS MONEY WHERE HIS STUPID MOUTH IS.
Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz has recently been discovered to have been a major donor to an anti-transgender political action committee in the recent weeks of election season. The PAC had been attacking Democratic lawmakers for their stance on transgender rights, saying once, “In [Rep.] Sandra Hollins’ world it is perfectly fine to let men use girls’ restrooms and locker rooms.” The PAC also put attack ads in people’s mailboxes along with the sending of mass texts saying things such as Utah Democratic lawmakers were voting against the girls in Utah by advocating for the rights of transgender people. In a recent finance report, Schultz was found to have donated $120,000 to this group. Angela Romero, the House Minority Leader, spoke that this news of Schultz supporting anti-transgender groups is disappointing to her and that she is worried for how the ads that have run from them are affecting transgender Utahans and their families and friends.
Boner Candidate #3: OINK AND SNORT…NOOOOOOO!
Actor Josh Brolin recently went on In Depth with Graham Bensinger and talked about a childhood memory that troubled him and has stuck with him all this time. Brolin’s father, James Brolin, at some point killed the family pig and fed it to the children. “So this story of me raising pigs — this is a horrible story, man — me raising pigs. Oink and Snort, those were their names. And I helped raise these pigs and we’re eating dinner one night — it’s amazing to me that he would tell you this story, it makes him look so bad — he said, ‘Guess what you’re eating.’ I said, ‘What?’ He said ‘either Oink or Snort,” said Brolin. Brolin says he is still confused, however, on why his father would do that.
via People