Boner of the Day for February 12th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: THERE ISN’T ANYTHING MUCH LOWER THAN THIS.
A deaf resident in an assisted living facility was stolen from by the manager. Ann Mareta Polataivao of West Jordan, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with communications fraud. “The most recent fraudulent purchases were $800 plane tickets which (the resident) did not purchase, and each time it was due to fraudulent purchases.” ,” the charges state. The total amount of fraudulent purchases totaled $26,283 according to the case worker.
!!! WINNER !!!
Boner Candidate #2: SHE MAY VERY WELL BE THE WORST WOMAN IN THE WORLD.
In a fiery hearing over the Epstein files, Pam Bondi jabs with nearly every democrat on Wednesday. Bondi was speaking to Rep. Becca Balint, saying, “With this antisemitic culture, she voted against a resolution condemning…” before Balint interrupted, “You want to go there? …. You’re talking to a woman who lost her grandfather in the Holocaust,” Balint retorted. Bondi was asked repeatedly by Balint if her department uncovered the ties top Trump administration leaders have to Epstein, stating “this is not a game, secretary,” to which Bondi responded, “I’m attorney general.” Balint snapped back, “My apologies, I couldn’t tell.” Victims of Epstein’s abuse attended Bondi’s testimony, to which more than a handful who haven’t met with the DOJ stood with their hands raised. “They are talking about Epstein today. This has been around since the Obama administration… The Dow is over $50,000 right now… Americans’ 401 (k) s and retirement savings are booming. That’s what we should be talking about,” Bondi concluded.
Boner Candidate #3: IT’S TIME TO GET AGGRESSIVE BOYS.
A Chicago case involving a Border Patrol agent, who shot a woman multiple times, has new evidence. Before the agent collided with the Marimar Martinez‘s car, he’s heard saying “it’s time to get aggressive.” Federal Agent Charles Exum collided into Marimar’s car, and then shot into it multiple times. Text messages later revealed was gloating about the incident, “I fired 5 rounds and she had 7 holes. Put that in your book, boys.” Border Control Manager Gregory Bovino was praising Charles, offering to extend the agent’s retirement, stating, “in light of your excellent service in Chicago, you have much left to do.”