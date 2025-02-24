Boner Candidate #1: ANOTHER ADDITION TO THE HIVE OF SCUM AND VILLAINY

Donald Trump has put Dan Bogino who is known for his podcast and being commentator as deputy of the FBI. Trump took it to social media to say that Bongino was “a man of incredible love and passion for our Country.” 50 year old Bongino has worked for the New York police department and secret service, and is known for being a Trump ally who has pushed false claims about the 2020 election. His new job does not require Senate confirmation, so that means the top two people running the agency have no FBI experience. Usually the Deputy director, who’s responsible for all domestic and international operations, is usually a career agent who has years and years of experience. Bongino hosts his daily podcast the Dan Bongino Show, on his Friday episode there was a segment about the FBI. In which where he praised Patel and tried to allay Democratic fears the agency will be used to target Trump’s enemies.

Boner Candidate #2: IF YOU’RE TRYING TO MOVE A BUNCH OF WEAPONS, BEST NOT TO SLEEP ON THE JOB

Two men were found in Montgomery County after they were seen asleep in their vehicle at the gas pump with illegal firearms around them along with being intoxicated, police had arrested them. The incident happened on Jan. 2 on Philmont Avenue in Lower Moreland. Gavin Saxon, 27, and Joseph Saxon 23, were detained by police well their vehicle was being searched they had found weapons and drug paraphernalia. According to search records revealed that Gavin had revoked permit to carry firearms, while Joseph did not have any permit at all. They have been charged with firearms offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness, and related counts.

Boner Candidate #3: THEY’D BETTER KEEP THEIR MOUTHS SHUT

A new bill which is about to be passed would hide the names of the finalists who apply to be university president in the state. Now lawmakers are wondering if they could make that more restrictive. During the first hearing for SB282 on Thursday, legislators asked how they could also modify the draft so the force confidentiality from search committee members tasked with reviewing presidential applicants. The bills sponsor he would consider possibly adding provision to the bill to have search committee members sign non- disclosure agreements, or NDA’s. Which would mean repercussions if they leaked any information about the nominees. Though the Senate Education Committee passed SB282 unanimously without and modification. Utah Lawmakers said they would like for the bill to take effect quickly and apply to the current search process underway.

