Boner of the Day for February 5th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THANKFULLY HE HAS AGREED TO NEVER SERVE AS A JUDGE AGAIN.

A upstate New York judge has been charged with misconduct on Tuesday. Richard Snyder has been a justice of the Petersburgh Town Court for almost a decade. In 2023 Snyder tried to avoid serving by identifying himself as a judge. He than stated “I know everybody comes in front of me. I know they are guilty. They would not be in front of me.” Later he was dismissed from serving after he argued that he could not be impartial. The Judge who was the jury selection reported Snyder to state officials. A year later at a judicial commission, Snyder stated that he understood that a defendants are supposed to be innocent until proven guilty. Though he still thinks that people wouldn’t be in court if they didn’t commit crimes. Snyder, who has been elected as a justice, is no longer an attorney has agreed to never serve a judge again.

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S EVEN MORE FUN WHEN YOU CAN KILL THE RARE, ENDANGERED ONES.

Donald Trump Jr. has been accused of hunting rare ducks illegally in Italy. In regard to this Italian activists are not happy at all with the first sons actions. After claiming footage of Don Jr in camouflage showing off him shooting at the rare birds, environmentalists and MPs have demanded an inquiry. In an 6 minute video Don Jr is seen in his camouflage gear shooting at the ducks from a foxhole as several fall from the sky. Though Don is not alone he can been seen with a group with a half dozen men. In the video Don is shown surrounded with the dead birds, you can hear on of the men in the video saying “Don got about 50.” You than can see an amber coloured duck which Don says “Is a rather uncommon bird in the area. I’m not even sure what it is.” Under the European Union’s the species is protected and it is illegal to kill the bird.

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: THE MEMORY OF THEIR SACRIFICE HAS BEEN ERASED.

The State Department is begging to assist in evacuating all United States Agency For International Development (USAID). This comes along as Elon Musk led DOGE waged a war against the agency. Many people on social media show the famous USAID memorial wall has been taken down. Someone on the platform X stated “This is the USAID Memorial Wall that honored USAID employees killed in the line of duty. The wall is gone. DOGE dismantled it. Erasing their memory and sacrifice.” Another person added “USAID’s Memorial Wall- honoring 99 personnel who died serving our nation abroad- was just taken down. These public servants gave their lives.”

