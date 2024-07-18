Boner of the Day for July 18th, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: THESE ARE THE FOLKS THE TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY WANTS TO RUN OUR COUNTRY
Mark Robinson, the North Carolina Lieutenant Governor, made an appearance at the Republican National Convention in Minnesota. “Under Joe Biden grocery prices have skyrocketed. Gas prices have nearly doubled. And in North Carolina factories just like the one I worked in are closing, leaving families feeling hopeless,” said Robinson. Robinson in the past has spoken about guns, he himself being an owner of an AR-15 style rifle, one similar to the gun used in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. “I’m going stand up and I’m going to tell you that I’m going to keep my AR-15, ‘cause if you want it and think you can come take it by force, you got another thing coming. Cause the first thing you’re going to catch is the .223 or .556 headed straight at you,” said Robinson back in 2021.
via Rolling Stone
PART 2: THESE ARE THE FOLKS…..
Former head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement under Donald Trump, Thomas Homan, was also at the Republican National Convention. “This isn’t mismanagement. This isn’t incompetence. This is by design. It’s a choice. This is national suicide!,” said Homan in reference to Joe Biden’s policies. He continued saying, “I have a message for the millions of illegal aliens who Joe Biden allowed to enter the country in violation of federal law. Start packing, because you’re going home!”
via Huff Post
Boner Candidate #2: AND WHAT WAS HER JOB BEFORE SHE DECIDED TO RUN FOR OFFICE?
Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake was recently interviewed about her thoughts on news, specifically fake news. “The fake news has spent many years being biased. The media has to do better, the people are fed up with the nonstop attacks on President Trump,” said Lake. The interviewer Del Walters responded with, “I was on Capitol Hill during January 6, it was not a peaceful protest. Six people lost their lives in the days that followed. One of the charges against the former president stems from January 6. Those boxes found at his Mar-a-Lago estate. They didn’t get there by mistake, and part of the charges involved the cover up. There was an independent council assigned to that case.” Lake also slammed the media in general at the interview.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: HIS SEXUALITY WAS OVERWHELMING
An unknown tourist in Florence, Italy is sparking anger among locals and non-locals alike after pictures of an incident are the internet. The unknown woman is seen climbing on a replica statue of Bacchus, the god of fertility and wine, and also to appear to be grinding on the statue as well. The pictures have made police say things such as, “Tourists are welcome, but there must be respect for our monuments, whether they are originals or copies. Also because I doubt that this lady, who has my blame, knows the difference,” said Florence Police Chief Antonella Ranaldi.
via Metro