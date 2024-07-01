Boner of the Day for July 1st, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: STAY CLASSY MIDDLE AMERICA!
A Google Maps car was driving through the small town of Barnum, Idaho when it drove by a bar and was flashed by a woman. The woman as the car approached lifted up her tank top and fully flashed her chest to the car. Google has gone and blurred the woman on Maps, but people are still posting about it on social media. “You stay classy, middle America,” said a Reddit user.
via New York Post
Boner Candidate #2: THAT COVID RELIEF MONEY WENT TO A GOOD CAUSE.
A woman in Florida, Ashley Stibbins-Parker, is facing multiple counts of fraud, grand theft, and money laundering for over $100,000. It is alleged that in February of 2021, Stibbins-Parker stole a COVID-19 relief check amounted to $184,000 before it was able to reach its intended destination of city hall in Weston, Florida. Stibbins-Parker opened a bank account in the Atlanta, Georgia area and it was shown she made several withdrawals. Not only did Stibbins-Parker send money to multiple different people, but also used over $6,000 to receive a Brazilian Butt Lift. Stibbins-Parker has pled not guilty and is awaiting jury trial.
via Kake
Boner Candidate #3: FEELING LOW? DOWN IN THE DUMPS? CHASE THOSE BLUES AWAY…PAT A SHEEP ON THE BUTT
Young people are traveling to the city of Xinjiang, China to destress in a very interesting way. People are going to Xinjiang to pet the rear ends of sheep. “I flew five hours to Xinjiang just to pat sheep buttocks because this experience is impossible to have in a busy city,” said one person. “This is really stress-relieving,” said another. However, many are concerned for the wellbeing of the sheep that are being used for this destressing practice. “Too many people touching the rear ends of sheep can trigger depression in the animals. People do not care about them, they only care about themselves,” said one shepherd. A psychologist at a Wuhan University in central China named Zhang Yong said, “Young people are trying to break free from the constraints of daily life through unconventional means. However, blindly following trends is not advisable. This behaviour reveals a lack of respect for animals and people should pursue other reasonable forms of entertainment.”
via SCMP