A man in Wales was caught smuggling a fish he caught. Stephen Samuel, 64, was caught by a bystander using illegal tackle to catch a Salmon which is also illegal in Wales. When confronted by another angler, a Salmon head could be seen sticking out of the sleeve of Stephen’s. When attempting to remove the barbed hook, Stephen caused gill damage and major blood loss which killed the fish. Stephen was charged £2,500 Euro’s for the incident.
Police in Mantua have requested the Utah State Fire Marshal to investigate a string of fire’s during an unprecedented heatwave. There have roughly been 3 to 4 fires of which the Chief of police in Mantua believe it’s human caused. The heat wave has caused dry vegetation that could easily bring a small fire towards several thousands of acres of damage. “There’s a possibility there was a fourth, we think it was possibly ignited by a human with gasoline,” said Dakota Midkiff, chief of the Mantua Police Department.
North Korea is sending a threat far stinker than any technology created, poop balloons. This comes 48 hours after the South restarted blaring anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts across the border in retaliation for the North’s repeated balloon maneuvers. The balloons have been caught slightly north of Seoul which is the capitol of South Korea. Around late May, North Korea has floated numerous balloons on a series of launch events to drop scraps of cloth, cigarette butts, waste batteries and even manure on South Korea, which could progress tensions of war further.