Boner of the Day for June 27th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THIS RELATIONSHIP DOESN’T HAVE A SHOT AT SUCCESS.
A man and his wife recently discovered that they will be having twins in the next few months, and the husband is objecting to the names that his wife is choosing. “Once we started talking she said she was dead set on naming a girl Remington or a boy Colt,” said the man on Reddit. “She said we could call Remington as “Remy” or use Colton with the nickname Colt, and I said I’d be fine with Colton as a middle name but I would never call him Colt even if she did.” The wife owns multiple guns and has a strong presence on gun culture, and that is why she wants to name her babies after her favorite guns. The husband is afraid that this will end their marriage and many people on Reddit have chimed in saying, “How did you not realize what kind of person she was before you started having children? This is why it’s important to make sure you hold the same morals and values as someone you choose to spend your life with.”
via The Mirror
Boner Candidate #2: I DON’T GOT NOTHIN AGAINST HIM, I JUST HAD TO GO.
In a neighborhood in New Palestine, Indiana, a man has discovered human feces twice on his property. He knew who was doing it, however, because he had video footage of both incidences. After the second time, the man called police and gave them the footage of a 74-year-old HOA board member defecating next to his AC. When the woman was confronted about the act, she denied it until presented with the footage, to which she then confessed and said how she just had to use the bathroom. The woman has been charged with multiple misdemeanors.
via Fox 59
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: THEY LIKE THAT SHED.
A couple in West Virginia, Donald Lantz and Jeanne Whitefeather, have been charged and pled not guilty after their adopted children, who are Black, were being forced to do hard labor and live in the barn on the property. The children, ages 16, 14, eleven, nine, and 6, were found with sores on their feet, wearing dirty clothes, and smelled of body odor. They two older kids were found in a shed with no running water, lights, or food. They were also locked in with no way of opening the door from the inside. This was discovered after a neighbor, Stacy Miller, reported Lantz and Whitefeather to CPS after witnessing the children in the front yard. “I’m supposed to do the right thing and call. For a government entity that us taxpayers fund … to not feel like I was listened to at all, that’s heartbreaking for me,” said Miller. Miller had also described that she saw the children doing forced labor. Lantz and Whitefeather are to appear next in court on September 9th.
via Daily Mail